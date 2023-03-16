Snowfall season 6 episode 6 promo: Is Jerome done?

As we get ourselves prepared for Snowfall season 6 episode 6 on FX next week, one thing comes to mind: Chaos. To be specific, chaos in all directions. After what Franklin just did to Teddy’s father, we tend to think that the floodgates are open and it’s hard to even begin to explain just where things are going to be going from here on out.

Based on the promo from last night, though, one thing feels clear: Jerome wants nothing more than to get out of this world. Also, he’d like to do is sooner rather than later. The man is clearly miserable about being around this violence — he wants to be there for Louie because he loves her. Yet, he’s also come to terms with the fact that the money isn’t worth it and there is no other way for him to see it.

Here’s the bad news for Jerome: There is no getting out of all this. We’ve already seen what happened to Franklin. They’ve already made so many enemies and there is no turning back.

When it comes to Franklin, the promo also indicated that he is going to remain on the offensive, which makes a lot of sense based on some of what we’ve seen so far. More than likely, he realizes at this point that there’s no real way for him to turn things around even if he doesn’t demand the money back. Teddy’s going to want more vengeance, and there could be a lot of people caught in the crosshairs.

Are we worried about V and her mother? Sure, but we’re also worried about Gustavo, Leon, and pretty much every other person who populates the show’s Los Angeles world. It feels at this point like almost no one is getting out of this show okay.

