Monk revival movie coming to Peacock; learn more

Just like Community and Psych before it, Monk has officially become the latest show to get a revival movie at Peacock.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that they are giving the green light to Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, a special that is happening more than a decade after the original series ended. Is there a reason to bring the show back after so long? Well, we do think that there’s some nostalgia there, and ironically, we know that it and Psych are technically set in the same universe thanks to an Easter egg in one of its own stories. (We’re not expecting some big crossover, mind you.)

According to a report from Deadline, the title character Adrian Monk “returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.” The fact that his is beloved stepdaughter now suggests that they’ve deepened their relationship since the end of the series, when Tony Shalhoub’s character learned more about Trudy’s past beyond what he first did.

As of right now, much of the show’s former cast is expected to return including Shalhoub, Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, and Hector Elizondo. Meanwhile, Melora Hardin will appear at some point, which suggests that there are some Trudy flashbacks coming.

In a statement, here is what Michael Sluchan, EVP, Movies, Kids, Daytime, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming had to say about bringing the series back:

“When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again … The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences.”

Of course, we’re positive that there is going to be a comment in here somewhere about how Monk handled the lockdown and the global health crisis.

What do you think about a Monk movie happening on Peacock in 2023?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







