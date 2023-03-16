Doctor Who spin-off: Is a UNIT series on the way?

We know already that the future of Doctor Who is absolutely going to be broad and ambitious — there is a ton of evidence out there all about it!

With that in mind, this is where we are very much pleased to share some of the following news. According to a report from the Daily Mirror out in the UK, there are plans right now for a UNIT spin-off to eventually arrive feature Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart. This is a character who has appeared on the alongside multiple Doctors, whose goal does seem to be protecting Earth, at least in theory, from unexpected and paranormal forces. We tend to think that a more formal spin-off series could be somewhat like The X-Files meets, of course, Doctor Who itself.

Are we surprised that some of this information is coming out right now? Not entirely, and mostly due to the presence of none other than Russell T. Davies working to steer the ship behind the scenes. One of the things that we have learned about this guy is that he is as prolific as they come and constantly looking for ways to build up the franchise. It’s one of the reasons why his return was met with a good bit of enthusiasm.

Another factor here is almost certainly the presence of Disney+, who is going to serve now as an international distribution partner for the series. That is, effectively, going to make it all the more possible for there to be more off-shoots with bigger budgets. BBC One still will broadcast the flagship Doctor Who in the UK, and we will wait and see what else is announced from there.

For those who have forgotten, here is a reminder that the main series is going to return this November with a 60th anniversary event that features the return of David Tennant. It will also help set the stage for the new season featuring Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. With all of this in mind, it is pretty darn easy to be a fan as of right now!

