The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: The impact of filming

We know there is a lot of enthusiasm around The Last of Us season 2 mere days following the end of season 1; yet, there are a myriad of questions still out there right now. After all, there is no confirmed date as to when production is even going to begin!

It may go without saying, but the start of filming is arguably the most important variable in determining when the show will come back. Until this happens, we can’t think of post-production or any other factor that plays a role in HBO’s thinking. In a perfect world, Pedro Pascal and Bellla Ramsey would return to Alberta tomorrow and start work; in doing so, this would help to ensure that we get the show back by the fall of next year.

Unfortunately, here is your reminder that the world is not, in fact, perfect…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Based on some interviews that we’ve already heard in the past, there is a chance that work for The Last of Us season 2 may not happen until closer to the end of the year. We know that filming takes months, and that’s without mentioning the visual effects that are required after the fact.

At this point, we would compare the cycle for this show to another HBO hit in House of the Dragon. Season 1 for it premiered last summer, and it looks right now like season 2 is targeting a summer 2024 start. We tend to think that Joel and Ellie will be back in early 2025, in roughly the same time-frame to what we saw their journey this time around.

If we get this show back before then, let’s go ahead and consider it a pleasant surprise.

Related – Learn the truth about the incredible giraffe scene from the season 1 finale

When do you think we are actually going to have a chance to see The Last of Us season 2 premiere over on HBO?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates all about the show. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







