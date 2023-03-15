The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 4: Bye, legends?

As we get prepared for The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+, can we just praise the show first and foremost?

Yes, we understand that we are just three episodes in and things can still change radically, but we honestly love what we’ve seen so far. The biggest issue with the flagship MTV show is that it remains too populated with the same people year after year and while there are still familiar faces here, it feels like there’s a better influx of new personalities. Also, we’re having fun with seeing people like Danny from The Challenge USA / Survivor mixing it up with Tori, Bananas, and some others.

Also, we’re never going to complain about the uncensored format. It feels so much more natural for some of these players.

As for what we think could be coming up next, one big part of it will inevitably be KellyAnne’s attempt at a revenge tour after being thrown into the Arena. We totally understand why she’s mad, but she just has to find a way to channel that. You can use that anger for competitive purposes, or have it overtake you. Sometimes, this can be a pretty delicate balancing act to figure out.

Meanwhile, Danny seems to have a different plan: Going after all the legends, but doing it quietly. This is a strategy that rarely ever works, but it’s smart. The longtime players all have a ton of history together and if you don’t go after them early, they are smart and shrewd enough to know how to make it really far. A good example of this is what happened with Bananas on the show this past season; he and Nany did not win, but they got close and weren’t in any real danger most of the time.

What do you most want to see as we move into The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week?

Who are you rooting for at the moment? Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other great updates down the road. (Photo: Paramount+.)

