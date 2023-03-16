Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? season 6 episode 16 news

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but we’d love for there to be some other news on the show’s future — especially given the strange spot that the series is in right now.

So what can we say about things as they currently stand? Well, it feels like we are not that far away from Sheldon walking in on his father with another woman — and also not that far away from his father’s death. Yes, all of this absolutely does feel rather grim for a comedy, but this stuff has roots within The Big Bang Theory already. We should also go ahead and remind you that Missy took off from home on this past episode, feeling neglected by her family.

Now, we get to the bad news: We’re not going to be seeing the show back on the air tonight. Instead, the idea here seems to be getting it back on the other side of at least some of the NCAA Tournament. The current return date is Thursday, March 30, and you can see the season 6 episode 16 synopsis below with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam” – Missy steals her dad’s truck and hits the road with her friend Paige (Mckenna Grace), on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 30 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Given that Paige is one of the show’s best recurring characters, we’re absolutely excited to see what lies ahead here — even if it is pretty clear already as to what’s going to happen here. We know that Missy is not going to be presumably gone forever and that nothing that terrible happens — we’ve seen her on The Big Bang Theory down the road. We do think this story will at least cause George and Mary to remember that amidst all of their own drama, they have to focus still on their kids.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

