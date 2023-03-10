Young Sheldon season 7: Will it be the final season?

As we get ourselves prepared for Young Sheldon season 7 premiering this fall, should we also prepare for it to be the end?

We certainly understand if anyone out there is sad about this idea, given that the prequel would be ending while it is still one of the biggest shows on television. However, there are some story-based reasons why this may be the proper time to say goodbye. Remember, for example, that Sheldon Cooper is going to be in graduate school soon in the Big Bang Theory timeline, and that means being more in Pasadena, away from a lot of his family. We’re also near the point where his father George passes away, and that would radically change the show in its own right.

As of right now, it is too early to tell as to when we’re going to learn the truth about the show. Yet, here is some of what executive producer Steve Holland had to say on the matter to TVLine:

“We’ve certainly started to talk about [season 7 being the end] … When you’re in the middle of a season, it’s such a grind that we haven’t had too many in-depth conversations. But now, as we’re getting to the end [of Season 6], we’ve started to talk about it more.”

Obviously, there are a lot of people involved in a decision like this, so it’s not going to be made lightly no matter when an announcement comes in. We would just say to anticipate some sort of big news coming out on this subject over the next ten months if season 7 is the end.

We also do wonder this: Is there going to be room for another spin-off for this franchise after the fact? We still think there is a demand for it and that people would watch. The challenge would just be finding the right premise, especially since so many cast members from the flagship show now have other jobs. (Personally, we’d watch the story of comic-book store owner Stuart, or even Raj if you are able to get a main cast member back.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

