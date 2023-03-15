Billions season 7 premiere date: A Yellowjackets tease?

We know that there’s a ton of excitement out there already for a Billions season 7 over at Showtime, and also for a great reason. Just remember for a moment that Damian Lewis is back as Axe! This upcoming batch of episodes could be about global money more than ever and it should prove to be complicated, messy, and of course dramatic. Ultimately, let’s just hope that it is every bit as exciting as it feels on paper right now.

Of course, we’re hoping that the network gives out some new teases in the near future, and there is a great platform for one to be revealed. Let’s just look at Yellowjackets here for a moment, shall we? This is one of the most-popular shows in all of premium cable, and it is going to be coming back a week from Friday. If the plan was for Showtime to bring Billions back at some point in the relatively near future, isn’t this the perfect time to announce a date, or share at least a few more teases all about the future?

Based on where things stand at the moment, we do think that the network is at least considering this option — or at the very least, they’re considering it if the plan really is for season 7 to air in early June or somewhere around that spot. They have to figure out if they want to air this show and then also The Chi at the same time and if they don’t, which show is going to air first. It is possible that The Chi gets the tease that goes along with Yellowjackets.

No matter when we get a date announcement, it’s still going to be a long wait to see season 7 — with that being said, we are at least happy to know that filming is already underway. Not only that, but we’ve heard already that there are plans for spin-offs and a larger universe.

Basically, Showtime has made their investment clear in this show; they will figure out the best way to end it.

