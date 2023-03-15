NCIS season 20 finale date revealed; what’s ahead?

Just in case you are excited far in advance to see the NCIS season 20 over on CBS, we’re now happy to reveal when it is going to air!

Today, the network officially confirmed that on Monday, May 22, you will say goodbye to Sean Murray and the rest of the cast for the season. There are no official details out there about this episode as of yet, but we’re starting to get at least a partial sense of what could be coming up next.

Remember that on this past episode, there was a startling revelation that multiple characters from past cases, ones that have ties to Russian sleeper-cells, also worked previously on a Senator’s campaign. What does all of this mean? Well, at the moment let’s just say that a lot of this is ambiguous and intentionally so. Yet, we’re also well-aware of the fact that the writers may be setting the stage for something down the road, as Kasie has vowed to look into this a little bit more. We imagine that this storyline is going to have its fair share of twists and turns, which are basically the things that this franchise has become known for over the years.

Now, it is our hope that there’s also some sort of emotional storylline at the end of the season, or something that at least offers a chance to learn more about the characters. We’d love a big moment for Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer, or a big step forward for Nick Torres after everything that he’s gone through over the course of the past year. (We still wonder about Wilmer Valderrama’s future on the show, given that he does also have a Zorro series in the works.)

Odds are, more details about the end season 20 are coming in the weeks ahead…

Related – Get some other information right now about the next new episode, and what to expect when it comes to that

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to the NCIS season 20 finale over on CBS?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







