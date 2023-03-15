The Bachelor: Charity Lawson named the new Bachelorette!

Amidst everything that was going on during tonight’s The Bachelor: The Women Tell All event, we had a big announcement! Charity Lawson has been officially named the star of the next season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere on ABC a little later this year.

Is this going to be a big surprise to a lot of people out there? Probably not. From the moment that she was eliminated on the show during hometown dates last night, it made sense that she would be the one chosen by producers. Not only is she likable, but she seems genuine about finding love and is incredibly memorable amidst the overall group. While we don’t think that she was going to be Zach Shallcross’ final rose at the end of the season (that is almost certainly Kaity), we were stunned that she went out before overnight dates. Then again, that’s probably good for her getting her own season now.

We’re mostly just glad that we have a one-lead season again after the Gabby / Rachel experiment that we had this past time. While we certainly understand the desire for producers to try something new, that doesn’t mean it is always the best idea! Charity deserves to have her own group of guys, and we hope that casting does a good job of finding people who are genuinely interested in her, and also engaging for all of us as viewers. That isn’t always the easiest thing to do.

Odds are, it is going to be a good while before we learn the premiere date for the next season of the franchise, but filming is going to begin soon — which is probably the reason why we got this announcement when we did.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

