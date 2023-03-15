9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 9 promo: Will Marjan survive?

As we get ourselves prepared for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 9 on Fox next week, there is a lot to look forward to … and then also a lot to dread.

After all, consider this: The promo for what lies ahead shows the Marjan character metaphorically knocking on death’s door. We think that her journey away has been exciting and informative, as she now knows more of who she is and at the same time, who she wants to be. There is a great deal of uncertainty now that the character will make it through this!

Do we believe in her? Yes, but this story isn’t just about that. It’s also about a number of other circumstances that are currently out of her control. There are a lot of spinning parts in this story and you have to be prepared for that.

In the end, though, we do think that we’ve seen enough of the 9-1-1 franchise to know how a lot of these stories go. We spend a significant chunk of an episode worrying as to whether or not there’s going to be a major death, only to then see the show turn it around and make them okay in the end. We just saw this with Buck on the flagship show, and we saw this on Lone Star not that long ago when it comes to Judd and Grace. We’re hoping, honestly, that this story is fairly predictable in how it follows this trend. After all, the last thing we want is to be in a situation where we actually do lose Marjan and we have to move forward without them in the ensemble.

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 9 on Fox, and do you think that Marjan could die?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

