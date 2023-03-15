Is Natacha Karam leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Is Marjan dead?

Is Natacha Karam leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star, and her character of Marjan Marwani, following next week’s new episode? Well, let’s just say that there is a reason to be afraid, at least based on some of the information that we have about what lies ahead.

If you want to get a few more details on that very subject, check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

On her way back to Austin, Marjan is in for the fight of her life when she is targeted by a killer in the all-new “Road Kill” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, March 21 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-408) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Why are the writers putting the character through this, especially so soon after what we saw with Buck over on the flagship show? Well, let’s just say that there are reasons aplenty to be worried right now. Yet, we’re going to keep holding out hope…

We’re certainly going to say right now that the promo has us anxious, not that this should be all that much of a shock to anyone out there. The good thing we know at this point is that she’s smart, resourceful, and more than capable of getting out of any crisis. Let’s hope that she can use every tool at her disposal, especially since the 126 may not be able to get to her all that quickly.

If you are thinking that this is the last time this season that we’re going to be nervous about the future of a character in this world, you could be surprised at the end of the day. This show is all about danger! Of course, we do think that there are a few pleasant moments here and there. Take, for example, the relationship between TK and Carlos. We’re still looking forward to a wedding!

What are you most interested in seeing as we prepare for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 9 on Fox next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

