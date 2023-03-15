Do you want to know that The Goldbergs season 10 episode 18 return date at ABC? Let’s just say there’s a lot to be excited about here.

First and foremost, though, let’s just kick this off with the bad news: There is no installment next week on the network. There’s also not one the week after. The plan right now is for the show to air again (seemingly) on Wednesday, April 5, which will kick off the arc that brings them to the end of the show. If you missed the news for whatever reason this IS the final season for the comedy, which means that we’re going to have to watch every episode with that extra bit of nostalgia in mind.

Unfortunately, we are still so far out from the rest of the series that there is no more information as to what lies ahead. Odds are, a few more details will surface once we get a little bit further into the month, and we think the focus (of course) is going to remain on the family. We don’t think that there is going to be any big pressure for the show to radically change itself so close to the end, and nor should there be. We just hope that the remaining episodes are fun, emotional, and everything we’ve seen on the series so far. It can’t lose the identity that it’s had so far!

There is one other thing we’ll say right now, and we’ll keep it simple: It certainly feels like ABC is going to have a hard time replacing this show. It is incredibly difficult to keep a program on the air for even five years in this present-day environment, let alone ten when there are so many other shows that come and go within a matter of months.

Fingers crossed that the ending to the Goldbergs’ story is at least similar to what so many people want.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Goldbergs season 10 episode 18 over at ABC?

Be sure to let us know in the comments!

