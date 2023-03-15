Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 20 return date at ABC

Following the new episode tonight on ABC, are you excited to get the Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 20 return date? How about some other updates on what lies ahead?

Well, the first thing that we can really say here is that the hit Quinta Brunson series is going to be on a little bit of a break, but that shouldn’t be some sort of huge surprise when you sit back and really think about things for a moment. After all, just consider how many episodes we’ve had a chance to see so far! We’ve been extremely lucky to get a whopping 19 installments so early on, so we can’t say that we’re shocked to be waiting until at least April 5.

The hard thing to accept right now is that there are only a few episodes left this season and while we know that a season 3 is coming down the road, it’s going to be a long wait!

One thing that we can go ahead and tell you is that while you are waiting to see more of Abbott Elementary on ABC down the road, you will at least have a chance to see Brunson host the upcoming April 1 edition of Saturday Night Live. It is incredibly rare that we get to see someone actively starring in a TV show, especially on another network, get to come over and host. That really speaks to Quinta’s talent, and also the massive amount of respect that everyone has for her at SNL at the end of the day. We know that with her writing prowess, she may be able to bring at least a few ideas to the table here, as well.

In the end, let’s just hope that we are getting some more details on the school comedy over the course of the next few weeks. The more we learn, the happier we’ll be!

What are most want to see when it comes to Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 20 on ABC next week?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







