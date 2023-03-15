The Conners season 5 episode 19 return date over at ABC

Following tonight’s new episode, are you ready to get The Conners season 5 episode 19 return date — or a better idea of what’s next?

Well, here’s where we get to sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode on the series next week, and the same goes for the one after. The absolute earliest you would see the show back is when we get around to April 5, based on the current schedule.

So why are we getting such a long hiatus at this point? Well, the simplest answer we can hand over right now is that it is due very much to the fact that we’ve had so many episodes already! There are 22 in season 5, and that’s actually the most we’ve had for The Conners so far. We just know that ABC probably wants to have some of the sitcom for May sweeps or at least some point close to it.

We’re sure that over the next couple of weeks, we’ll start to have at least a little bit more news all about what lies ahead on the show — and we’d love for there to be something about a season 6 renewal at the same exact time. Are we pretty confident that this is going to happen? Absolutely, especially since The Goldbergs is ending this season and you are asking a lot to make it so that there are two shows of this magnitude coming to a close at the same time. ABC does at least have one other comedy stalwart now in Abbott Elementary, which has already become one of the most important shows in this genre across all of TV.

Story-wise, we just want to see more interesting family dynamics and some real evolution. The goal here should always be to make some of these characters feel real — and also funny at the same exact time.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into The Conners season 5 episode 19 on ABC?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates down the road. (Photo: ABC.)

