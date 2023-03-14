Gotham Knights season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead now?

Following the big premiere tonight on The CW, do you want to know a little bit more about Gotham Knights season 1 episode 2? There is a lot that is going to be examined within this show’s take on the aforementioned city, but will the story actually work? That’s the big question.

In general, we would say that this is one of the riskier comic-book shows that we have seen on the air in some time, mostly because this is such a different sort of show. Its connections to classic characters, with some exceptions, are a little bit less than what we’re used to. Also, the show shares a title with a video game that wasn’t altogether well-received by man. It seems like it is under the radar at the moment, but does it really have to be that way forever?

If you do want a few more details all about the future, check out the full Gotham Knights season 1 episode 2 synopsis below right now:

THE SEARCH FOR ANSWERS – In an attempt to clear their names, Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Cullen (Tyler DiChiara), Harper (Fallon Smythe) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) head back to the scene of the crime in search of Bruce Wayne’s journals. Meanwhile, as Harvey (Misha Collins) digs into the investigation, he begins to wonder if Turner is innocent after all. Lastly, Stephanie (Anna Lore) is brought in for questioning after the GCPD suspect she may be helping Turner. Rahart Adams also stars. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by James Stoteraux & Chad Fiveash (#102). Original airdate 3/21/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We’ll get a good sense tomorrow of what the enthusiasm is for this show, or at least that is what we think based on the preliminary ratings. If nothing else, it has a good lead-in courtesy of Superman & Lois.

What do you most want to see as we move into Gotham Knights season 1 episode 2 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







