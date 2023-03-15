Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 11 episode 16, more

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it comes as a shock that we love more news, and we’d love to have it soon!

Unfortunately, sometimes we’re not lucky enough to get what we want, and this is where we note that yet again, the firefighter show and all of One Chicago is on hiatus. Is it nice to have the series still back in the near future? Sure. The plan is for Chicago Fire to be back on March 22 with “Acting Up,” and we’re excited to see what lies ahead both in it and in the episode that follows, titled “The First Symptom.” Of course, we’re also worried about Herrmann’s wife Cindy and really don’t want the show to break our hearts.

Want to get some more information about both of these Chicago Fire episodes? Then check out the synopses below…

Season 11 episode 16, “Acting Up” – 03/22/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cruz feels the burden of his increased responsibilities. Kidd, Gallo and Carver get caught in the middle of a gang war on a call. Herrmann wrangles Trudy for help lifting Cindy’s mood.

Season 11 episode 17, “The First Symptom” – 03/29/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Mouch builds a classic firetruck model for the Deputy District Chief, but quickly needs some assistance from Gallo and Ritter. Brett and Violet encounter multiple victims with a strange set of symptoms. The results of Cindy’s chemotherapy loom over the Herrmann family.

Of course, we should also note that at the moment, there is no evidence that Taylor Kinney is going to be back as Severide in either of these installments. He continues to be away from the series for personal reasons, and we wish him all the best and also hope that he comes back within the reasonably near future.

