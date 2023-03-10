Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers: Jesse Spencer returning

Even though Taylor Kinney is currently away from Chicago Fire season 11, another familiar face in Jesse Spencer is coming back!

According to a new report from Variety, the original cast member is going to be back in the Windy City for at least one upcoming episode of the NBC drama. Spencer last appeared as Matt Casey during Severide and Stella’s wedding, and even back at the time of his departure, he indicated that he would be happy to return here and there. His exit had nothing to do with a desire to get away from the franchise; he just wanted to take a break from acting after taking so many jobs for well over a decade.

The exact circumstance of Casey’s return remains unclear, but we hope that there’s going to be a big part of at least a couple of storylines. The romantic history of he and Sylvie Brett is well-documented at this point, but we have a hard time imagining that the show is going to pair them up again for a long time if Jesse is away from the show.

No matter what we see from this character, at least seeing more Casey is going to be a way to bring a little bit of nostalgia back to the One Chicago world. We know that Kinney is gone to take care of a personal matter, and there is no specific timetable set for his return at the moment. We would love to see the character again later this season, but that is going to depend on whatever he feels is right for him.

Remember here that Chicago Fire is currently on hiatus; the plan is for it to return a little later this month, and we will see Jesse Spencer turn up at some point after that.

