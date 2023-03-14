A League of Their Own renewed for short, final season 2

When it comes to A League of Their Own season 2 at Prime Video, let’s just say there is bittersweet news to share today.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the good news is that we’re going to see the critically-acclaimed and fan-loved baseball series back for a second season. However, it is currently set to be the final season, and is only going to run for four episodes. To say that this is shocking is putting it mildly.

This season 2 order comes after months of negotiations between the aforementioned streaming service and studio Sony TV, and you would think there was a pretty good relationship here already given that the two parties work together on The Boys. Yet, four episodes is all we’re getting, and the cast contracts had to be re-done to account for such a short episode order.

Of course, we’re happy that there is at least a chance for fans and these characters to get some closure, but it feels like Prime Video missed such a golden opportunity with this show. Given how popular franchises and remakes / reboots are, imagine how this could have done if there was more consistent promotion for it. As things currently stand, there really wasn’t all that much other than just some press at around the time it first came out. Most of the publicity the past few months has been largely fan-driven, with many on social media pleading for more of A League of Their Own and asking for the powers-that-be to make the right move.

We’ll have to wait and see when these remaining episodes are going to premiere; in theory, you can argue that this won’t be a super-long wait, but that’s just due to the fact that it shouldn’t take that long to film just four episodes.

What do you think about A League of Their Own getting a season 2, and also it being the final one with such a short order?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

