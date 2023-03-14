Superman & Lois season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Clark’s revelation

Next week on The CW you are going to have a chance to see Superman & Lois season 3 episode 2, and let’s just say the writers will hit the ground running here! With the future very-much uncertain after this season, we do think the writers are going to pull out all the stops. Expect a story that is certainly dense for both Lois and Clark, and also one that (of course) introduces a few new threats.

To get some other insight all about what you can expect to see here, check out the full Superman & Lois season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) both notice a small crack in Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) game face. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarette) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) have an awkward encounter. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives a panicked phone call. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin (#302). Original airdate 3/21/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As some of you most likely know already, Henstridge has a great deal of clout within the superhero world, as she was a major part of the entire run of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. We’ll see what she can do here!

In general, we do still think that this episode is going to be working to set up a lot of the foundation for the rest of the story; we have seen with this story before that they are never in a hurry to pay off too many things too quickly, and we do tend to think that this is best more often than not.

