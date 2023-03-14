Blue Bloods season 13 finale date revealed; is it series finale?

Today CBS revealed the official Blue Bloods season 13 finale date, and we do think it comes with its fair share of questions. After all, are we talking about the end of the season, or the end of the show as we know it?

We know that there’s going to be a lot of ambiguity on that until the network announces the future, and we’ll be nervous about it every single step of the way. Here is what we can tell you right now, at least for the time being. On Friday, May 19 at the show’s standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, you are going to see the big finale air. This is not currently scheduled as some two-hour event, and nor is there some sort of retrospective special after the fact like there is another long-running series in NCIS: Los Angeles.

Just by looking at the schedule alone, we don’t think that the network is currently planning for this to be the end of the series. Of course, there is a chance that this could still be the case depending on how certain events shake out. There are talks about bringing the series back, but most indications that we’ve seen suggest that would take a significant trimming of the overall budget. That could mean fewer cast members or cheaper locations — would it really be the same show anymore? We don’t want to press some sort of panic button yet since we haven’t seen a single episode yet, but we do have our fair share of reservations at this point.

For now, though, we’ll keep crossing our fingers and hoping that things work out — there has to be a way to bring the series back, while at the same time maintaining a certain essence of what it has been.

Remember that unfortunately, you won’t have a new episode until March 31 — go ahead and blame the NCAA Tournament for that.

Related – Get some more news on the future of the show and some of the renewal conversations

What do you think we are eventually going to see during the Blue Bloods season 13 finale?

Are you still hopeful about a season 14? Share below, and also come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







