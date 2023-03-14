The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 spoilers: Laken Perillos returns…

There are a few things to be intrigued about entering The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 airing on April 2. So where do we start?

Well, let’s just say that one of the most intriguing things is the return of Laverne Cox as Dr. Laken Perillos. Yet, this is not the only thing. As it turns out, this episode is titled “Dr. Laken Perillos, Pt. 2” as opposed to “Dr. Laken Perillos, Pt. 3” — does that mean that we are going to see something more out there? It does feel like a fair thing to wonder, at least for the time being. This show does have a traditional format when it comes to how many of its episodes are titled.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

If you want to get a little more scoop now about the story for this hour, check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 synopsis below:

04/02/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : When Dr. Laken Perillos resurfaces to join Wujing’s crusade against Red, a member of The Task Force is put in danger.

So who could the Task Force member be in jeopardy? We would argue that Dembe makes the most sense, largely because there is a history with Perillos and him already. Also, he’s such an interesting character to be in jeopardy since he keeps his cards so close to the vest — also, this would impact Reddington. Even if the two are not always on the same page, there is a lot of affection here between the two and nothing will change the history that they have.

No matter what happens, we are excited that the Wujing storyline continues to move forward! We do hope that there are some interesting developments here over the course of time; for now, there is still no clear indication as to how long things are going to last with this villain.

Related – Get prepared for the 200th episode of The Blacklist without further ado

What are you most excited to see on The Blacklist season 10 episode 6, based on the info we have now?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for more insight through the rest of the season. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







