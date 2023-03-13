The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 promo: Reddington’s big heist!

This Sunday is going to bring you the 200th episode of The Blacklist, and it feels like there is one thing that we can say about it already — this is going to be fun. Not only is this the 200th episode, but an elaborate heist is right around the corner!

Based on the promo that we’ve already seen for what lies ahead, one thing feels clear: Robert Vesco is going to be pretty important to whatever is being planned here. Is this why Raymond really got him out of prison? You can argue that, but this may have been an opportunity to came about on a whim — the two are about to go on quite the treasure hunt, and it is certainly our hope that it will be every bit as fun as it feels like it will be on paper.

We will be the first to admit that we’re more into an old-fashion heist episode than almost anyone else on the planet, so we may have more of a natural proclivity to what is coming up than almost anyone else out there. Of course, we also do still hope that there are some chances in here to learn a little bit more about either Reddington’s true identity or whatever his endgame is looking to be at the end of the day. After all, we know that there have been some questions all about that for a long time, and we would love to get some answers before the finale.

Given that the 200th IS such a big milestone, we are hoping already that there are going to be at least a few callbacks to the past or surprise guest stars. We know that there is going to be plenty of that over this final season in general, but this is really a chance to make some of that stand out more than ever.

