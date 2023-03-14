The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: A Prime Video case

It goes without saying that we are excited to see The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere on Prime Video at some point down the road. The question is simply when, and that is something that we may not get an answer to for a good while still.

Yet, is there an interesting case to be made for some sort of additional reveal this week? We’d argue so, and we’d also argue that it is tied to another show in Carnival Row, which is set to conclude in just a matter of days.

So why announce something for this show with the other one winding down? We really think it comes down mostly to one thing above all else: Trying to give people something more to look forward to. If you are the aforementioned streaming service, this makes a whole lot of sense — especially within this particular genre. The Wheel of Time is the next big fantasy epic that they have, and you should want viewers to stick around in order to dive into that. The last thing that you should ever want is run the risk where you lose some of them, especially since this could be incentive for viewers to check out the first season if they haven’t already.

Now, just because you tease a premiere date now doesn’t mean that it is coming in the immediate future. Given the way that Prime Video tends to reveal start dates, the earliest we could see it back is May or even June. Yet, we tend to think we’ve all waited long enough for an announcement, especially since we’ve seen teases for the new season for over six months.

Is the long wait tied in part to the show’s elaborate post-production? Absolutely, but it feels like the perfect time to start to unlock the vault and show us at least a little something more of this great epic.

