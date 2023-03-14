The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3: Bo-Katan, front and center?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 on Disney+, is Bo-Katan going to be a big part of it?

Of course, we should note here first and foremost that technically, there is no clear answer to this and there may not be until the episode streams. Yet, regardless of Katee Sackhoff’s total air time in the episode, her significance is very much clear and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, we can’t just gloss over the fact that she saved Din Djarin’s life! It is for that very reason that we are able to even sit here and have this particular conversation! Also, we have to remember the fact here that some of what Bo-Katan has told him so far has turned out to be true. This is a man who, for the better part of his life, has been told to only believe a small handful of ideas and principles. For better or for worse, these things have served as a guiding light.

As we move forward now, there is at least a chance that we could see a little bit of this change … and there is also a chance that Bo-Katan is going to be a big part of the reason why. We don’t ever think that Mando is going to develop the same exact worldview as her, and we also don’t honestly feel like that is the point. Instead, we tend to think more that the goal here is to provide some sort of slow evolution and take us on a journey — and who knows where that will lead?

We’ve already heard the producers for The Mandalorian say that they don’t even know themselves how long this story will go, so they have a mystery they are exploring alongside us. We’re all in this together, at least to a certain extent…

