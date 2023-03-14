Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? Season 1 episode 9, 10 news

Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? We don’t think it will come as a shock that people out there want more of this show. How can you not? There is so much to be curious about as we inch closer to the next new installment, from solid mysteries to some character development.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to hand out a little bit of bad news, even if we don’t really want to: There is no new installment tonight. This is the second week of a planned hiatus and if there is ANY silver lining we can offer right now, it is that we’re near the end of it right now. Let’s just say that the series is back on March 21, and we know that there is also another story coming on March 28.

Without further ado, why not just go ahead and set the stage for what’s ahead with these? Check out the synopses below right now…

Season 1 episode 9, “Manhunt” (March 21) – When a convicted criminal takes one of the GBI agents hostage and is accused of murder, Will and Ormewood discover some evidence which could prove their innocence. Meanwhile, Angie struggles with sobriety when she finds out her former abuser is free.

Season 1 episode 10, “Pterodactyls Can Fly” (March 28) – A trailer park massacre leaves a young boy without his family; and Will, strongly opposed to leaving him, becomes his temporary guardian. Meanwhile, Faith receives a visit from her mother, and Angie spirals from incidents of her past.

Of course, we hope that these episodes set the stage for other stuff down the road. Could they also set the stage for a season 2? That’s something we don’t have a clear answer to right now, but we certainly hope that there’s going to be more information and/or discussion on that in the near future. How can we not want that?

What are you most excited to see entering Will Trent season 1 episode 9 on ABC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates down the road. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







