The Morning Show season 3: Any more winter news?

Is there any chance that we could learn something more about The Morning Show season 3 before we get to the end of the winter? Suffice it to say, we’d love another few updates!

Of course, whether or not we’re going to get more is a totally different story. Filming for the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series has been done for a good while now, but we tend to think that Apple TV+ is going to be patient when it comes to releasing it, let alone sharing a date. After all, there are a few different things to consider here!

Take, for starters, the fact that the streaming service has Ted Lasso on the air until late May, and that’s going to be the thing that gets more attention than anything else right now. We do think that we could get a premiere date reveal for The Morning Show over the course of the next couple of months, but it probably won’t be in the short period between now and the formal start of the spring.

As for how we think that Apple TV+ is going to promote the series, it is really not going to be that different from the standard network TV / streaming show that is out there. More than likely, we’re going to get a few teasers, a date announcement, and then maybe a longer trailer a few weeks out from the premiere. We do think that June or July is a realistic window for this show, especially since it would help the streamer save their other big hit in Severance until the fall. It would also be after Ted Lasso ends, and that means they would have a big-time show in every single season!

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if this hope ends up coming to fruition at the end of the day.

Do you think we are going to be seeing any more of The Morning Show season 3 over the upcoming days?

