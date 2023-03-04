The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Star on possible end

Is The Morning Show season 3 going to be the final season over on Apple TV+? We know there are some rumors out there all about that subject, and for a particular reason.

After all, just look at the schedules of some of the people involved here! Reese Witherspoon has booked another TV gig coming up, and we also know that Billy Crudup has recently starred in a project of their own. This big-name cast is always going to have other opportunities, and just by virtue of that alone, a ton of questions are going to be inevitable at the end of the day.

If there’s one big of hope that we can give you right now regarding a possible season 4, it is that the cast itself didn’t seem to go into season 3 thinking it was the end. Speaking via TVLine while promoting Hello Tomorrow!, here is some of what Crudup himself had to say on the subject:

“I hope not … It’s been such a phenomenal opportunity for me, I love the creative team on that, and that character has just been an absolute joy to play. So, fingers crossed it keeps going.”

When can you expect to see the third season?

We have been saying this summer and for the time being, we see no real reason to deviate from that. Production is already done, after all, and we tend to think that Apple TV+ is going to want another hit on the schedule after we get to the end of Ted Lasso — which could very well be ending after its own third season.

With The Morning Show in general, one of the other great gifts here is that it is always going to have a reason to exist. Its subject matter is not going anywhere, and there will always be timely stories to dive into using its signature lens.

Do you think that The Morning Show season 3 is going to end up being the final season?

