The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Hopes for March

As we get prepared for The Morning Show season 3, are the folks over at Apple TV+ going to do the same thing? There are a few things to talk about here, especially when it comes to figuring out whether or not there’s going to be more news over the course of March.

Do we want to get a better sense of what’s ahead soon? How can we not? We recognize that The Morning Show is a foundational show to the entirety of the streaming service’s lineup. It is what they can use to launch other projects, and there are no bigger stars that they have than Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. It’s on the basis of that alone that you probably want more news on it ASAP.

While it would be great to have the metaphorical veil lifted on season 3 this month and us to learn a handful of additional updates, we need to be pretty patient here — even if that is a fairly hard thing to do at the moment. After all, there is no indication we have right now that we’re going to be learning anything more on new episodes for the next 30 days.

Here’s what we would consider to be the best-case scenario, at least for the time being: We get some more news when it comes to season 3 by the end of April. We tend to think there’s a chance at a summer release here, especially since Apple TV+ as a service doesn’t have to worry about releasing all of these episodes at once. That does afford them a flexibility that a lot of other streamers do not have, and we’re sure that they are pretty happy to welcome and/or embrace that.

If we do get a premiere date announcement in April, we tend to think a trailer could come in May and some further news soon after. At the very least, that is a timeline that makes a certain degree of sense, at least at the moment.

Related – Get some more news on season 3 and the end of filming

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 3 over the course of March?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







