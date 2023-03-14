Your Honor season 2 finale spoilers: Is it the series finale?

As we prepare for the Your Honor season 2 finale on Showtime this weekend, we do think it is fair to wonder about the future. Is this going to be the end of the line for the Bryan Cranston show? We understand the reason for the questions!

If you think back to before this season even started, Cranston did note that this could be the final batch of episodes; yet, it is important to note that the network has yet to say that. Not only that, but it is also clear that they are promoting this episode as the season finale. Just look at the synopsis below for evidence:

Michael exposes shocking information that impacts everyone. A startling revelation pushes Fia to make a life-altering decision. Big Mo proposes a deal with Jimmy Baxter. Gina manipulates her father Carmine to make a move of her own. Season finale.

Is it possible that this is still the final episode and the network doesn’t want to give that away? Sure. We bring this up mostly because in the past, we did see Showtime end Penny Dreadful suddenly with a final episode no one saw coming. If Michael dies in the finale, it is fair to call this the end.

Of course, we ALSO do think it is possible that the network is just trying to keep their options open right now in case there is a good story and Cranston is interested in coming back for it down the road. We don’t think that they would ever say no to getting an actor of his caliber to stay around for some substantial period of time. For now, let’s go ahead and consider it something to consider.

No matter what, we’re sure that the Your Honor finale is going to be shocking and emotional. Just think back on season 1 for a moment here.

Do you think that the upcoming Your Honor season 2 finale is going to serve as the series finale?

