The Last of Us season 1 finale draws another ratings record

The ratings are in for The Last of Us season 1 finale over at HBO, and it can’t be a shock that they are through the roof. How could they be?

Well, let’s start things off by noting that, once again, the show set a ratings record with 8.2 million viewers watching on HBO / HBO Max last night. This is even more impressive when you think about competition. This is a show that was airing directly opposite the Academy Awards, so it would have been easy for there to be a drop-off with viewers waiting to watch until today. That didn’t happen and now, we have to wonder just how big the show could be moving into season 2!

The hard part, of course, is going to be now having to sit back and wait for the show to come back. After all, it is going to be a really long hiatus! At the moment, the plan is for the second season to start production potentially later this year; personally, we’d be shocked if the show comes back before January 2025. We do think that the producers will take their time, and the good thing about this break (yes, there is a good thing) is that it will allow the network an opportunity to grow this audience more.

Let’s go ahead and put a bold prediction out there: At least one of the early episodes of The Last of Us season 2 is going to draw more than ten million viewers. Do you know how hard that is in an era where there is so much competition elsewhere? It’s almost unheard of!

We should also note that this show is generating substantial viewership all over the world, as well — tens of millions of people have seen the first handful of episodes already, and that statistic is absolutely mind-blowing.

Do you think that The Last of Us season 2 could set some more ratings records?

