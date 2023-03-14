Is The Winchesters new tonight on The CW? Season 2 hopes

Is The Winchesters new tonight on The CW? After what you saw on the show last week, it makes sense to want a lot more.

Unfortunately, this is where we come in with some of the bad news: We’re not going to get more. Instead, we’re stuck sitting around and wondering what’s going to happen now that we know that this particular John and Mary are not the same ones that existed within the original Supernatural timeline. There is a multiverse going on here! We personally don’t mind the show taking some bigger risks, especially since this allows them so much more creative freedom than they would ever have otherwise.

For the time being, we are now stuck sitting around and waiting to see if the network wants more of The Winchesters, and that is where things definitely get weird. At the moment, it is almost impossibly hard to read The CW since they are operating under totally-different leadership than what they have had in the past. They didn’t give any of their first-year shows extended orders and they may be waiting to see what all of the DVR and streaming data suggests.

Our hope is that by early May, we’ll at least have a better sense of what The CW wants to do. After all, in the event the show does get canceled for whatever reason, we will want to see it land somewhere else. Is that too much to hope for? We don’t think so, and we do wonder if a place like HBO Max could be interested — especially if you could make the show even darker than you ever could over on network TV.

