FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 16 return date: The crossover

Do you want to get the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 16 return date following what you see tonight on CBS? We don’t blame you!

Of course, the first thing that we should really do here is get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air next week. That’s also true for the week after, as well. The plan for now appears to be bringing the show back on Tuesday, April 4 and when that happens, it is going to be with a big, three-part crossover event! This isn’t the first time that we have had a chance to see this, but it is the first time since the debut of Dylan McDermott as Dylan Scott. It’s going to be a thrill in order to learn what the dynamic is like between him and some of the other characters, and there is a LOT to be excited about from start to finish here!

Unfortunately, there is not too much out there when it comes to specifics on the crossover at the time of this writing, but we definitely expect that to change in the near future. Why wouldn’t it? We know that there are a few different things that the show can bring you in a crossover that it can’t at any other time, from an array of locations to a threat so severe that it forces a lot of intermingling.

For those wondering, there will be a lot of episodes still on the other side of this epic event. One of the reasons why we’ve had so many hiatuses so far this season is so that we can get a lot of new episodes leading up to the finale. That gives the story a little more momentum, and we hope that it sets up a finale that, in turn, is going to set up a fantastic season 5.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

