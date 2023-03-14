Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, March 14?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive back into this show plus FBI: International and then FBI: Most Wanted? Without further ado, of course we’re happy to get into here!

Let’s start off with the good news: After a recent hiatus, we are diving back the franchise all over again tonight! We’ve got a three-hour block that is going to begin with “Family First” on the flagship show. This is an episode that has been in the works for a long time and tossed around the schedule — it is finally here, and you are going to see some stories elsewhere that are timely, dramatic, and above all else important for some of these characters.

To better set the stage here for what is ahead, we suggest that you check out the three FBI synopses that we have below:

FBI season 5 episode 16, “Family First” – The shooting of a federal corrections officer leads the team to an ex-Marine who has gone rogue ever since he returned from Afghanistan. Tiffany’s sister looks to her for guidance when their younger brother begins to lash out, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, March 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 15, “Trust” – The Fly Team lends a helping hand to the Hungarian National Police when one of their police officers is accused of murdering a couple in Budapest. Also, Kellett questions her relationship with Lieutenant Erdős (Miklós Bányai), on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 15, “Double Fault” – The Fugitive Task Force springs into action to find a famous foreign tennis player after she’s kidnapped from a tennis court in Brooklyn, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As for what’s coming up after this, let’s just say that another break is coming … but we will have more on that in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

