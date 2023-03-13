The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17 preview: Second chances?

Are you excited to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17 on ABC down the road? Let’s just say there is a lot to be excited about here.

First and foremost, let’s note that the title for this episode is “Second Chances and Past Regrets.” So what in the world does that mean? Well, obviously this is going to be a reflective episode of the story, but it also will be much more of a traditional one.

For those of you confused about tonight’s new episode in some respect, let’s just note that there is a very specific reason why it looked and felt that way: “The Good Lawyer” is meant to launch its own, entirely separate show. The goal here is not to have the rest of the season look that way, though we do wonder if Joni or some other characters could be referenced again.

So with us diving back into the world of the St. Bonaventure Hospital from start to finish, we do tend to think that we are going to see a few familiar twists and turns turn up over time. The mystery is what exactly they will look like, or how they will impact things as a whole. There is some fun that comes with wondering about that, and also how we are going to be gearing up for the eventual finale.

For those who are unaware, there are 22 episodes this season — a move created in part by the show banking two episodes at the end of last season. There is a lot more to come, and we’re sure that at some point, Shaun and Lea becoming parents will be a huge part of the story.

