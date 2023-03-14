NCIS season 20 episode 16: The Senator Miller mystery surfaces

Did NCIS season 20 episode 16 set the stage for a mystery that could last the rest of the season, and does it involve a Senator? Based on the end of this week’s episode, it is fair to wonder that very thing.

Ultimately, what the end of this episode showed us is that characters tied to multiple recent cases — ones that have ties to Russian sleeper spies — all were active volunteers on Senator Miller’s last campaign for re-election. What in the world does this mean? Kasie admitted that it’s not a whole lot to go on at the moment, but it sure is interesting … and it is also something that will require a good bit more digging. Is the Senator up to something, or is someone out to get her? There is a mystery that is well-worth digging into over time.

Of course, it goes without saying here that this would be the perfect story for NCIS to take on through the end of the season. Just think about the high stakes here! This is the sort of case that has enormous ramifications for not just the team, but also much of the country. We want something like that to close out the season and make us a little bit more concerned as to what lies ahead.

Of course, we cannot sit here and say that we are going to see this story be directly referenced on the next all-new episode of the show, but doesn’t it feel like a definite possibility? At the moment, it certainly does to us and we’re curious to see just how the story plays out and is scheduled the rest of the way.

Remember, as well, that we have a season 21 renewal already — meaning that there is at least a chance that some of this will inevitably carry over into next year.

Related – Want to get more news now on the next new NCIS episode?

What did you think overall about the events of NCIS season 20 episode 16?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







