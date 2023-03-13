Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: A time jump and other details

The Yellowjackets season 2 premiere is less than two weeks away! There is a lot to be excited about and, of course, reasons to be afraid. Few other shows out there sent a chill down your spine quite like this one!

So what more can we say about the upcoming season, in particular when it comes to what’s happening out in the wilderness? Let’s just say that there will be a time jump when the show kicks things off on March 24.

According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, two months will have passed between the death of Jackie and where things are now. That’s enough time to dramatically increase the tension between a lot of the survivors.

Speaking on this matter further to the aforementioned website, here is some of what Sophie Nélisse (who plays the younger version of Shauna) had to say:

“There’s more disagreement also between the group. First season we’re all kind of collaborating and moving forward as a group in every decision, and I think now with the weird cult situation Lottie’s got going on, not everyone’s a believer, so there’s a lot more fighting amongst us.”

Meanwhile, she said the following when it comes to how Shauna is dealing with what happened to her friend Jackie:

“The writers took such an interesting take on [Jackie’s death]. I was expecting it to be the typical mourning period… I can’t reveal anything, but [Shauna] has a very twisted way of coping with what’s happened… she’s going through very complex emotions this season.”

We do tend to think there are going to be a few developments in the past that no one sees coming … and then also some deaths. We know that Van and Lottie are still alive in the present, but there are a few other people who could be killed off at any given moment.

What do you think is going to be happening in the past throughout Yellowjackets season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

