Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Who won the first Power of Veto?

The very first Power of Veto Competition has come and gone within the Big Brother Canada 11 house — so who won?

We’ll get into that and the potential plan in just a moment, but let’s first take a moment to shake our head in frustration at the show itself, which continues to do a lot of the wrong thing when it comes to engagement. For starters, the Digital Dailies are hardly daily when there aren’t any posted over the weekend — when people have more time to actually watch them. Also, this is when a lot of the biggest activity tends to happen in the game! Because there’s no real transparency as to when things are going to be posted, it’s hard to be excited for any update at all.

The pattern of releasing these, in addition of course to the lack of live feeds, is really siphoning a lot of momentum out of the game.

Now, let’s just talk about the Veto for a moment: Ty has the power! He was chosen to take part with Anika, Dan, and Renee on the block, and we tend to think there’s a good chance he could use it. He’s claimed that to Anika, and we know that there has been talk about John Michael being the replacement nominee already.

Granted, without feeds, how can we say with confidence that this is actually going to happen? Ty could be blowing smoke? What’s most interesting is that when it comes to a lot of the guys including Ty, Zach, Jonathan, and Rob there already appears to be a lot of trust issues. We don’t think we’re looking at the next iteration of the Pretty Boys or the Brigade, which serves as a reminder of how hard it really is to have a stable, dominant alliance.

Related – More of the problem with the Big Brother Canada 11 Digital Dailies format

What do you think we’re going to see Ty do with the Power of Veto in Big Brother Canada 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







