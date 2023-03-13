Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Star on long wait

At this point, we know that we are fully immersed in a long and super-frustrating wait for a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date at Starz. Do we think that an announcement is coming soon? Absolutely, and it makes perfect sense for the network to reveal something within the next few days.

Of course, we say this on the basis of it making sense to premiere Force right around the time that Power Book II: Ghost wrapped up for the season. This is similar to what happened last year, and it is noteworthy that the network has yet to announce what is coming following the Michael Rainey Jr. show’s latest season.

Does it make sense for there to be a lot of frustration out there? A million times yes. After all, just remember for a moment here that it has already been over a year since the first season premiered and yet, here we are still waiting for news. A lot of the teases from Joseph Sikora (who plays Tommy Egan) leave us super-excited, as he seems to have faith that the new seasons is going to blow the doors off.

Unfortunately, it also doesn’t seem like he has that much more information than anyone else on when the show is coming back. For reference, just take a look at some of his latest posts over on Twitter. This is a guy who loves his work and obviously wants people to see it — also, he’s probably being asked constantly about a premiere date despite him having zero say over what Starz decides.

Let’s just hope that the powers-that-be do the right thing now, and we are going to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 on the air come late May / early June. Realistically, that is the timeframe that makes the most sense and it is hard to see it back before this point … even if we’d love that.

