The Bachelor episode 8: Charity eliminated; is she Bachelorette?

We knew at the end of The Bachelor episode 8 we would see some sort of tear-inducing relationship, and that happened to Charity Lawson.

In the closing minutes of tonight’s hometown dates, Zach Shallcross eliminated the longtime favorite from his season — honestly, a bit earlier than we expected. While we’ve personally felt like this season is already in the books for Zach and Kaity, we thought that Charity would at least make it to overnight dates.

Yet, is there a silver lining for her being eliminated at this point? Well, let’s just say that this does help her case to be the next Bachelorette, and she has to be considered the runaway favorite to get the gig at this point. She will be appearing on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All following this elimination, and that means even more time in the spotlight. Also, it means that she has some more time in order to nurse a broken heart. If Charity is the next lead, filming on her season will be starting before too long — luckily, she’s had since the end of Zach’s season (filmed last fall) to prepare and get herself in a position where she is 100% ready.

Odds are, we’re going to have an official announcement on the next lead for the show sooner rather than later; let’s just all prepare in advance here!

Was her exit emotional?

Absolutely it was, which shouldn’t come as all that much of a surprise. We do feel for her since she was clearly so all-in with Zach and we don’t think she was ready for this at all. Let’s just hope that there are some bigger things on the horizon for her down the road!

Related – Remember to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor: The Women Tell All right now

What did you think about Charity’s elimination over the course of The Bachelor episode 8?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







