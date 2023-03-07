The Bachelor: The Women Tell All air date for Zach’s season!

Are you ready to check out The Bachelor: The Women Tell All for Zach Shallcross’ season? Well, you will be seeing it sooner rather than later!

Tonight, the folks over at ABC confirmed that on Tuesday night, following the hometown-date episode of the show, you are going to have a chance to see the annual event where the previously-eliminated contestants come back to share details about the season — and possibly confront the lead. We could imagine that a couple of people may have issues with Zach over how blunt he was at times, but we don’t think anyone can accuse him of being confused about what he wants. This has been one of the more straightforward seasons in recent memory, and we don’t know if this is going to be that messy of a special.

After all, consider this: Is there one iconic villain this season? The closest thing to big-time drama we’ve had the last two weeks was Kat stealing Zach away before his date with Charity. While a little callous, we’ve definitely seen a whole lot worse.

The thing we would say to watch the most closely during the special this time around is who gets the most time in the Hot Seat. The only person gone from the season so far who we’d say is a serious contender is Brooklyn; they will likely be joined by whoever gets eliminated on Monday, unless that person is Ariel. (We’re honestly not sure we know a lot about her.) Gabi and Charity are great contenders; it’s hard to throw Kaity in here right now, since we are so convinced at this point that this is who Zach is picking.

Is it wrong to say that we’ll probably sit through this two-hour slog just to get to the bloopers? Well, that is probably going to be the case, crazy as it may seem.

Are you ready to see The Bachelor: The Women Tell All with Zach?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







