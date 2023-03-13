The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Charity, Zach’s hometown date

Tonight on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Bachelor episode 8 and at this point, we hope you’re ready for hometown dates!

We anticipate that there are a number of emotional moments that will be coming within the next several hours, and that of course includes Charity. A new sneak peek has been released entering the big episode tonight (watch here), and you can see her expressing her excitement and fears over this current situation when it comes to Zach Shallcross.

As it turns out, Charity’s brother is one of her best friends, and it makes all the sense in the world that this is who she would turn to for advice. He wants to be there for her, but of course he’s as nervous about this whole situation as anyone.

We’d say that entering this episode tonight, there are a couple of different things to watch out for. One of the biggest ones is of course learning more about whether or not Zach and Charity have a future, but we’d also pay close attention to her backstory and family, as well. We’ve said for weeks now that she is one of the biggest contenders for Bachelorette, and she could have even more of a case depending on how things go here, and also if she ends up being a part of the Women Tell All.

There is a pretty easy case for Charity, after all, to be a star of the next season of the franchise. She is likable, relatable, and empathetic. We tend to think that viewers want a lead they are immediately invested in, especially since that was one of the big issues with Zach’s season coming into it. From the start, there wasn’t that much of a connection with him and viewers at home.

