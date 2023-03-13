Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Any news before spring?

We know that a Stranger Things 5 is going to be coming to Netflix eventually, and there is innately a lot to be excited about. Of course, there’s also reason to be sad given that we are talking about the final season. There is no telling how this story is going to end, save for it being emotional.

In just a matter of months, we know that filming is going to begin for the upcoming season, and there could be a decent amount of news that comes along with that. For the time being, though, here is the big question on our mind: Is anything else going to be revealed before we get around to the spring?

Ideally, we would love to get some more details on the show’s future over the course over the next several days, whether it be a specific filming start date or even a premiere date window. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that either one of those is going to be coming in the near future. If we are lucky, maybe we will get an approximate start date revealed at the end of this year or early 2024. The bad news? We’re almost certainly going to be waiting until the start of 2025 to see the full story play out. The only way we imagine this not being the case is in the event that Netflix splits things up into halves, which certainly feels possible right now.

Of course, one of the biggest struggles for Netflix over the course of the next year or so is going to be trying to keep everything a secret about the story to come. For that very reason, we wouldn’t expect a lot of super-specific teases. They are going to be very conservative, even with reveals that do not feel like a big deal at all. It is going to be maddening at times, so we better just get used to it.

Related – Millie Bobby Brown looks ahead to the future of Stranger Things

When do you think there is going to be more news on Stranger Things 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







