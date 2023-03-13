Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Any news post-SNL?

Following the appearance of Jenna Ortega on Saturday Night Live this weekend, is there anything else we know about Wednesday season 2? Are we any closer to a premiere date?

It is almost funny in a way — it feels almost as though we have seen 200 different interviews with the actress as of late and yet, it still feels as though we know almost nothing more about the show’s future. We know that Ortega is an executive producer now and there’s an interest in making the show a little bit darker … but the latter is something that we’ve known for a good while. It only seems inevitable that as a show like this goes along, it would start to get more twisted.

The main reason why Jenna hasn’t said anything else regarding season 2 is actually rather simple: There is not really that much more that she knows beyond that has been said. Netflix will have the final say on the premiere date once filming actually wraps up, and we may not be at a point for a good while where that happens. Filming has yet to even begin!

With the latest Scream movie out there and SNL now over, we’re really not sure just how much more we are going to hear from Jenna in general over the next several months, and this may make it the quietest period around Wednesday since the show first came out. We know that behind the scenes, the story is currently being developed.

If we had to get a big prediction here…

You are going to see season 2 premiere when we get to spring or, potentially, early summer 2024. This show could lead the charge into two of Netflix’s other hits in Squid Game and Stranger Things. Per our estimation, this is going to be a really busy 2024 for the streamer!

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Ortega getting the EP credit

Are you hoping that we are going to get some more news on Wednesday season 2 in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







