Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16 spoilers: In the institution

If you are curious to learn a little bit more about Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16 airing next week, let’s start with a comparison. Is this episode going to be more like American Horror Story: Asylum than anything we have seen in recent memory?

The title for this installment is “Ben, Interrupted” and we can go ahead and say that this will be a trying one for the character. Not only is he several decades in the past, but he finds himself in a psychiatric institution. We probably don’t have to tell you this, but a lot of the practices that were utilized in these places are certainly not allowed today. That could create a sense of urgency for him as he works in order to help a woman in peril.

Since we are closing in on the finale at this point, we’re also going to see some big reveals in this episode when it comes to the central storyline, as well. For more, go ahead and check out the full Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16 synopsis:

03/20/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Ben lands in a 1950s psychiatric institution, he must engineer a daring escape for a young woman unjustly committed by her husband. The team is shocked to learn the identity of a mole in Quantum Headquarters. TV-14

When it comes to the mole storyline at the moment, let’s just say this: It is obviously important that we see the team learn the identity of this person. However, it is even more important that they figure out what to do from here. This is why a good bit of it could prove to be an incremental process, and also why we are not really expecting every single thing to be wrapped up in this installment at all.

Related – Check out some other news about the show getting a season 2!

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see as we move into Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16 on NBC?

How do you think certain stories are going to build moving into the finale? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







