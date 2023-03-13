Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: A chance for other insight?

It may not come as all that much of a surprise, but Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be as anticipated of a season as you are going to find for any show out there. The big problem, at least from our vantage point right now, is waiting to see it. William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, and the rest of the cast are more than likely gearing up for an eventful and chaotic final chapter, one that could contain a number of huge reveals and surprises. The question mark is just when we’re going to have a chance to see it.

For those who have not heard, we seem to be at least a couple of months away from filming at the moment — the writers are at work on new episodes, but they have to get a lot of things put together before the cast and crew can reunite. It seems like late spring / early summer could be the start of production, and that period of time could be important for another reason: An Emmy campaign!

Is Netflix or the studio going to put some effort into pushing the show for various categories? We’ve seen the series get some awards-show love before, so there is a case to be made for doing it again. Also, you can argue that this campaign could be the best way to get news on season 6 for a while, especially if cast members or producers are out there giving interviews. We’ll take whatever news we can right now, and it does feel like we are still a substantial ways away from getting any sort of teaser.

Given the production timeline, can you argue that there is a tiny hance at a season 6 premiere in December? Maybe, but it may take Netflix splitting up the episodes. This show doesn’t have a super-long filming or post-production window compared to some other hits so if nothing else, we do think that we will be able to see it back in early 2024. All things considered, that would not be that bad a hiatus — just as the people who are fans of Stranger Things about really long waits.

