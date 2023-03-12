Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/12?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? At this point, it is certainly fair to wonder about this very thing. After all, consider the scenario we are in at the moment!

First and foremost, remember that the Oscars are on the air tonight, and once upon a time that was the sort of competition that you wanted to steer clear from no matter what. Meanwhile, there is also the finale of The Last of Us, and it would be easy for the premium-cable network to just decide to air that show multiple times in order to ensure that it gets the most viewership possible. They could, after all, be looking to secure some more ratings records.

Even with all of this considered, here is some good news: Oliver’s show will be back on the air tonight! It is going to start a few minutes late at 11:05 p.m. Eastern time, not that this is much of an issue given that so many of you are probably used to this series starting at random times all over the past already. We tend to think that this installment is going to be especially eventful just from the vantage point of that offer made to the Austin plumbing company last week to make a commercial spoofing a movie at the show’s request — we really hope that there is a follow-up at some point in here.

Beyond that, we also tend to think that we’re going to have a main segment about some important topic, and we wouldn’t be surprised if we get at least a minute or two about the Silicon Valley Bank situation, depending on when this episode taped. We certainly don’t think enough time has passed for some sort of deep-dive, but we do think there will be a few references in here at some point.

We’re sure that there is some sort of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver hiatus coming in the near future, but we’re glad that we haven’t gotten to that point as of yet.

