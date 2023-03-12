Magnum PI season 5 episode 18: Perdita Weeks directing!

While you wait for Magnum PI season 5 to air a new episode tonight, why not share some great news for Perdita Weeks?

In a post on Twitter today, the show’s official writers’ room confirmed that the actress behind Perdita Weeks is also going to be directing the upcoming eighteenth episode of the season titled “Extracurricular Activities.” (Longtime show scribe Katie Varney is serving as the episode’s writer.) This marks Perdita’s directorial debut, and she joins a roster of other Magnum PI performers who have directed episodes. Jay Hernandez and Zachary Knighton each have installments coming up this season that we know about already!

Unfortunately, episode 18 is not going to be one that we see for a rather long time. The NBC show is slated to run through episode 10 this spring and after that, things start to become a little bit more murky. It is possible that Magnum PI could return in the fall with the second half of the season, but that will depend on both the show’s scheduling needs and also if some other shows are interrupted by a writers’ strike. This show should be wrapped up production by the time things get to a decision point with that later this year.)

While we know that there is a template with a show like this for any director, a part of the fun is seeing what sort of individual flourishes every person can add who sits in the director’s chair. We’re so excited to see what Weeks’ vision is for the show and some of these characters. She certainly knows them backwards and forwards after being a part of the series for so long, and she’s going to have a lot of really supportive people all around her!

Of course, she also could have the challenge of directing herself — that’s never the easiest thing in the world to do.

