Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? More on ‘Butterfly Effect’

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are ready to dive head-first again into the world of the show, it is hard to blame you! We are coming off of a hiatus at this point, and we want nothing more than to be able to get back into the team and some of their cases.

Luckily, we are pleased to report that this is exactly what is happening tonight! There is a new episode titled “Butterfly Effect” that is airing in just a few hours, and we know that there will be some really intense stuff in here as a potential bioweapon could be on the loose in Washington DC. For some more news, go ahead and check out the full season 20 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Butterfly Effect” – The NCIS team jumps into motion to investigate who is responsible for a potential bio terror attack at a strip mall parking garage. Also, Knight’s father deals with a health scare while in Japan, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While Knight has reason to worry about her dad, some of the sneak previews that we’ve seen so far suggest that he is going to be okay. Even though he has suffered a broken bone, his injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Still, this could be the sort of thing that puts life into perspective for Katrina Law’s character, and it is also a chance for us as a viewer to learn a little bit more about her. We’ve found a few important nuggets over time, but the writers have intentionally paced themselves here so they don’t overwhelm you with story about any one character.

If Agent Knight does need someone to lean on, let’s just rejoice that Jimmy is there — this relationship is one of our favorite things about the show right now.

