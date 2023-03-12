Who is Erin Maroney Fraser? Saturday Night Live airs title card

Who is Erin Maroney Fraser? There is a chance that you saw the title card at the end of tonight’s Saturday Night Live.

As so many of you know, one of the things that the late-night show takes very seriously is its ability to honor those who have been a part of it over the years. This is a tight-knit family who produce something that you do not see elsewhere within the TV world, and Fraser was a part of that for quite some time.

Erin played a part for several seasons on the show’s production staff (including as a writer), and also as an assistant at times to executive producer Lorne Michaels. Her work extended beyond just SNL, as she played a vital role in Michaels’ production company behind the scenes. This is someone who was a big part of his production universe, and we know that this show would not be what it was without Lorne’s creative vision and commitment. (Some of her film credits include Wayne’s World 2 and Tommy Boy.) Fraser also has a famous daughter in Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, who drew headlines both during and after her time in the Games.

One of the important things about title cards, beyond their ability to honor someone for their contributions, is that they live on for some time after the fact. There will be people who see this tribute to Fraser and immediately look up more information. This allows for such a greater awareness of what she meant to this world and really, to comedy in general. She passed away earlier this month, and the show wasted no time in making sure that was a proper tribute to her on-air. No matter when you are a part of the SNL world, your work lives on forever.

Our thoughts go out to Fraser’s friends and loved ones during what has to be an incredibly difficult time. We hope that the tribute tonight serves as a source of comfort for them all. (Photo: NBC.)

